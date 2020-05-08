Realpage (RP) Receives a Buy from KBW

In a report released today, Ryan Tomasello from KBW maintained a Buy rating on Realpage (RP), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.87.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Realpage with a $70.50 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Realpage’s market cap is currently $6.25B and has a P/E ratio of 103.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RP in relation to earlier this year.

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provison of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It offers on asset optimization, asset and investment management, property management, resident services, and leasing and marketing solutions. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.