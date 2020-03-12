Ready Capital (RC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Ready Capital (RC) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.67, close to its 52-week low of $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Ready Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.83, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.90 and a one-year low of $11.48. Currently, Ready Capital has an average volume of 480.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, Loan Acquisitions and Residential Mortgage Banking.