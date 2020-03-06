Rcm Technologies (RCMT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rcm Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Rcm Technologies has an average volume of 11.36K.

RCM Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, Information Technology, and Corporate. The Engineering segment comprises of engineering, design, engineering analysis, technical writing, and technical support services.