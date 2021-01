RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Birchcliff Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.49.

Birchcliff Energy’s market cap is currently $473.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIREF in relation to earlier this year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.