RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on December 21 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Earthstone Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.80, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.05 million and GAAP net loss of $5.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.2 million and had a net profit of $11.77 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.