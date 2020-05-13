RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Noble Energy (NBL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 31.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Noble Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.31 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, Noble Energy has an average volume of 12.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Noble Energy, Inc. operates as an exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, Other International and Midstream. The United States segment consists of U.S. onshore and Gulf of Mexico. The Eastern Mediterranean segment includes Israel and Cyprus. The West Africa segment comprises of Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Gabon. The Other International segment is composed of Newfoundland, Suriname, and other new ventures. The Midstream segment owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets with current focus areas being the DJ and Delaware Basins. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on NBL: