RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on May 1, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 31.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.09, which is a -30.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Southwestern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $307 million.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.