RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on FirstEnergy (FE), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.06, close to its 52-week high of $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

FirstEnergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.83, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

FirstEnergy’s market cap is currently $26.51B and has a P/E ratio of 23.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.65.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate.