RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF) on January 11 and set a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.71, close to its 52-week high of $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Baytex Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.68, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on December 28, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.75 price target.

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and GAAP net loss of $23.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $425 million and had a net profit of $15.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTEGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.