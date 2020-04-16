RBC Capital’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on April 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Extraction Oil & Gas with a $1.13 average price target.

Based on Extraction Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $286 million and GAAP net loss of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a net profit of $95.87 million.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which focuses on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company was founded by Mark A. Erickson, Matthew Owens and Jesse Silva in December 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.