RBC Capital’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Energy (D), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.55, close to its 52-week high of $90.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Dominion Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.40, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.89 and a one-year low of $57.79. Currently, Dominion Energy has an average volume of 3.5M.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.