RBC Capital’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on CMS Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a net profit of $93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMS in relation to earlier this year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment is comprised of the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution and sale of natural gas The Enterprises segment engages primarily in domestic independent power production, marketing of independent power production and the development and operation of renewable generation. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, MI.