RBC Capital’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report issued on April 6, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $1.86 average price target, implying a 189.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.79 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, NuVista Energy has an average volume of 24.48K.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.