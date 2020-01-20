RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Sempra Energy (SRE) on January 15 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.20, close to its 52-week high of $157.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Sempra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.63, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sempra Energy’s market cap is currently $44.31B and has a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, whose operating units invests in, developing and operating energy infrastructure, and provides gas and electricity services to their customers in North and South America.