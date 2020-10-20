RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Gas (NWN), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.35, close to its 52-week low of $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $56.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.26 and a one-year low of $43.34. Currently, Northwest Gas has an average volume of 176.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NWN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.