RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Birchcliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.31, a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.54 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 125K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIREF in relation to earlier this year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.