RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) on April 28 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Clearway Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.67 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, Clearway Energy has an average volume of 287.3K.

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units. NRG Yield operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable and Corporate. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.