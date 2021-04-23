RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on April 20, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vine Energy (VEI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Vine Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.92, implying a 48.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vine Resources Inc is a pure play natural gas company. It is primarily focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shales are among the highest quality, highest return dry gas resource plays in North America with approximately 489 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place in the Haynesville play.