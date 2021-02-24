RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on February 22, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.25.

Mackey has an average return of 20.9% when recommending CES Energy Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #1804 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CES Energy Solutions with a $1.60 average price target.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $166 million and GAAP net loss of $12.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a net profit of $7.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.