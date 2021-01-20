RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

Mackey has an average return of 15.0% when recommending CES Energy Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #2953 out of 7233 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CES Energy Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.51, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.63 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 20.09K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.