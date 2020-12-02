RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) on November 30 and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

NuVista Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NUVSF in relation to earlier this year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.