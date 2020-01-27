RBC Capital’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Buy rating on Kosmos Energy (KOS) on January 24 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Stanton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Transglobe Energy, and Parex Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kosmos Energy with a $8.03 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.55 and a one-year low of $4.43. Currently, Kosmos Energy has an average volume of 5.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal, and United States. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More on KOS: