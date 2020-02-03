RBC Capital Upgrades Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) to Hold

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis upgraded Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) to Hold today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.59 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.84 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 68.01K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil segment.