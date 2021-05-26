RBC Capital Thinks Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- May 25, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 24, Daniel Busby from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, implying a 146.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.38M.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

