RBC Capital Thinks Viatris’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on February 22, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Viatris (VTRS), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22, close to its 52-week low of $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 38.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $21.00 average price target, representing a 33.4% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Viatris’ market cap is currently $18.5B and has a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTRS in relation to earlier this year.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.