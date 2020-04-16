RBC Capital Thinks US Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB) yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.86, close to its 52-week low of $28.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.50, representing a 37.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.12 and a one-year low of $28.60. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 10.27M.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.