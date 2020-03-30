RBC Capital Thinks Stitch Fix’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 26, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.70, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 50.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.35 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 2.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.