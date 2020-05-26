RBC Capital Thinks SAGE Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.94, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $62.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAGE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kimi Iguchi, the CFO & Treasurer of SAGE bought 4,000 shares for a total of $5,440.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

