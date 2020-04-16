RBC Capital Thinks Resolute Forest’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Forest (RFP), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.41, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resolute Forest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a one-year high of $8.16 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Resolute Forest has an average volume of 409K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RFP in relation to earlier this year.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products. It also produces lumber and other wood products for the residential-construction and home-renovation markets, as well as for specialized structural and industrial applications. Resolute Forest Products was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.