RBC Capital Thinks PNC Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial (PNC) yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.83, close to its 52-week low of $79.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.40, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Based on PNC Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.61 billion and net profit of $1.37 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.34 billion and had a net profit of $1.34 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PNC in relation to earlier this year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. The company’s financial services include: retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-backed lending; wealth management and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit, lending, brokerage, trust, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Corporate & Institutional segment provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized corporations, government and not-for-profit entities, and selectively to large corporations. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a broad range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.