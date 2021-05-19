RBC Capital Thinks Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Busby maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) on May 14 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.53 million and GAAP net loss of $54.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.08 million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of specialty products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include M-72, Lorzone, ConZip, OB Complete, and Divigel. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.