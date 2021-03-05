RBC Capital Thinks Optinose’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 3, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Optinose (OPTN), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.51, close to its 52-week low of $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Optinose has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Optinose’s market cap is currently $198.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.54.

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.