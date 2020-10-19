RBC Capital Thinks Oceaneering International’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International (OII) on October 16 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.84, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oceaneering International with a $6.45 average price target.

Based on Oceaneering International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $427 million and GAAP net loss of $24.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $496 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OII in relation to earlier this year.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity. The Remotely Operated Vehicles segment provides submersible vehicles operated from the surface to support offshore energy exploration, development and production activities. The Subsea Products segment supplies a variety of specialty subsea hardware and related services. The Subsea Projects segment provides multiservice subsea support vessels and oilfield diving and support vessel operations, primarily for inspection, maintenance and repair and installation activities. The Asset Integrity segment refers to the asset integrity management and assessment services and nondestructive testing and inspection. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.