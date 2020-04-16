RBC Capital Thinks Mercer International’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Mercer International (MERC) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.98, close to its 52-week low of $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $11.33 average price target.

Based on Mercer International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and GAAP net loss of $72.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $45.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MERC in relation to earlier this year.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

