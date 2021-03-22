RBC Capital Thinks Largo Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on March 19, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORD), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.19, close to its 52-week low of $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as NexGen Energy, CF Holdings, and Mosaic Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Largo Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.97, a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LGORD in relation to earlier this year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.