RBC Capital Thinks Kelt Exploration’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.41, which is a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 11.48K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KELTF in relation to earlier this year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.