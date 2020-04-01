RBC Capital Thinks Hollyfrontier’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC) on March 29 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.51, close to its 52-week low of $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hollyfrontier with a $41.56 average price target, a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Hollyfrontier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.38 billion and net profit of $60.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.34 billion and had a net profit of $142 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HFC in relation to earlier this year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.