RBC Capital Thinks Halliburton’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton (HAL) on April 14 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.73, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.6% and a 27.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Hold with an average price target of $7.96, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.30 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 25.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAL in relation to earlier this year.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

