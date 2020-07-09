RBC Capital Thinks Great Western Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Great Western Bancorp (GWB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 51.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Great Western Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Great Western Bancorp has an average volume of 657.7K.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.