RBC Capital Thinks Great Western Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Great Western Bancorp (GWB) on October 8 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.22, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Western Bancorp with a $15.33 average price target.

Based on Great Western Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.57 million and net profit of $5.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $26.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GWB in relation to earlier this year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.