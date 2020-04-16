RBC Capital Thinks Expedia’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Expedia (EXPE) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.58, close to its 52-week low of $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.10, a 93.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Expedia’s market cap is currently $8.48B and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.45.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.