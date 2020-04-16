RBC Capital Thinks EOG Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 14, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.23, close to its 52-week low of $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold 's ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, which is a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.89 and a one-year low of $27.01. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 6.72M.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.