RBC Capital Thinks Domtar’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Domtar (UFS) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.27, close to its 52-week low of $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.80.

Based on Domtar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UFS in relation to earlier this year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.