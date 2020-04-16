RBC Capital Thinks Continental Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources (CLR), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.88, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.04 and a one-year low of $6.91. Currently, Continental Resources has an average volume of 6.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.