RBC Capital Thinks Concho Resources’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 14, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources (CXO), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.23, close to its 52-week low of $33.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $72.00 average price target, representing a 47.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Based on Concho Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $471 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $1.51 billion.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

