RBC Capital Thinks Callon’s Stock is Going to Recover

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Callon (CPE) on July 12 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.14, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.59.

The company has a one-year high of $5.84 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Callon has an average volume of 42.87M.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.