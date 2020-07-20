RBC Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Whirlpool (WHR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool (WHR) on July 15 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Whirlpool with a $122.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Whirlpool’s market cap is currently $8.86B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.