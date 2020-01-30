RBC Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $530.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.99, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $490.45, which is a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $360.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $594.50 and a one-year low of $176.99. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 11.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Stephen Jurvetson, a Director at TSLA sold 17,223 shares for a total of $5,725,614.

