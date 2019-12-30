RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wesco International (WCC)

In a report issued on December 26, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wesco International (WCC), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.44, close to its 52-week high of $61.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $57.33 average price target.

Wesco International’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.