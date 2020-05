RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report issued on May 8, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.03, which is a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

ViacomCBS’s market cap is currently $11.12B and has a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations, and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.